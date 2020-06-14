There was light. The franchise owners of the NBA they gave the OK in a telematic meeting to the plan presented by the League commissioner, Adam Silver, to end this season, interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

06/04/2020

Act. 06/05/2020 at 13:30

CEST

SPORT.es

Said plan contemplates a calendar that will run from July 31 to October 12, which would be the day of the dispute of the seventh and last match of the final. The vote, according to journalists Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania, was 29 in favor of resuming it and one against (Portland Trail Blazers).

ALL IN WALT DISNEY ORLANDO

The competition will be held at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, and 22 of the 30 NBA teams will participate in it, that is, those who were already classified for the playoff and those who still had some options to do so at the time of the suspension of the season.

There will be, therefore, 13 Western Conference teams (Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns) and Eastern Conference 9 (Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards).

The idea is to play eight regular season games to finish determining the classification, which will be ordered without taking into account which Conference each team is. From there the first round crossings will be determined.

It will be differentiated between East and West to determine the last classified for the final phase in an access tournament between the eighth and ninth classified.

CONCENTRATED SINCE JULY 7

The forecast that the league manages is that the teams begin to exercise together in their cities in late June, before travel to Orlando on July 7th where they will focus in that Disney park that pretends to be a ‘bubble’ free of Covid-19 and completely isolated from the outside.

This huge complex of attractions is controlled by the ESPN / Disney chain, a major NBA sponsor, and has a large hotel space and also sports facilities where teams can train.

THE ‘DRAFT’ IN OCTOBER

The end of the season in October delays the entire NBA calendar of events. In the same meeting the ‘Draft Lottery’ happens to be on August 25 and the ‘draft’ happens to be on October 15. The start of the next preseason will possibly be around November 10 and the start of the next campaign will be December 1. The first obvious consequence of all this will be the repercussion on the Tokyo Olympic Games that were postponed until next summer, but that will be seen in due course.