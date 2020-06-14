The NBA has already had initial contact with The Walt Disney Company for the resumption of the league in Central Florida in late July. This is the clearest sign yet that the league believes the season may continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The games would take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Sports Complex, a huge campus on Disney property near Orlando. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the talks were still « exploratory », and that the site would be used not only for games but also for training and accommodation.

« Our priority remains the health and safety of everyone involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place, » Bass said.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Sports Complex is a 255-acre campus with multiple arenas that could host games simultaneously and has hosted, among other things, the Jr. NBA in recent years. Space will not be a problem, although Major League Soccer – which is also in talks to resume its season at Disney – is there at the same time as the NBA.