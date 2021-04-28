The NBA imported one of the great secrets of Sevilla

No other LaLiga team has suffered this season less injuries than Sevilla by Julen Lopetegui. 14 ailments among the red and white players, one less than Celta and very far from 50 o’clock what counts so far Real Madrid, which tops the list of teams most damaged by physical problems in the championship. Are excluded, of course, the dozens of affected by Covid.

What responsible for this success, a comprehensive group of physical trainers and retrainers including Óscar Caro and Pepe Conde, Borja de Alba and some medical services in which Óliver Gonzalo works. This Zaragoza native came from basketball, as he worked in the current Basket Zaragoza, and also they called him a few months ago the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA.

LaLiga Santander

* Data updated as of April 27, 2021

I wanted the team of the North American East Coast know the model of the current head of rehabilitation of Sevilla. Normally, the most important basketball league in the world tends to work from an individual point of view, but basketball is undoubtedly a team sport. And that’s where Óliver Gonzalo, Doctor of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, came in.

Gonzalo has been also in the lower categories of the Spanish basketball team. From the summer 2019 it’s found in Sevilla that has possibly lived through the most difficult physical moments in its history, with a pandemic, a two-month break, fourth place in the League and a Europe League last season. And with another fourth place left over in this one, at full throttle to contest the league title in the last five games against the greats of Spanish football. The 76ers, currently second in the Eastern Conference, realized …