The NBA had not experienced a market closure like this in 35 years

The NBA lived this Thursday the 25th a late-night market closing of authentic madness. There were no big stars involved in any operation, but yes quite a few level movements with Chicago, Denver and Miami as main shakers of the tree. The Illinois franchise, for example, got Daniel Theis, Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu (the latter two since Orlando Magic, closed for total reform), while the Colorado one got JaVale McGee and Aaron Gordon back – two more assets for increase your competitiveness in the Western Conference.

Lastly, the Heat. More specifically, Pat Riley. The president of the Florida franchise took out one more market for his wand and days after taking Trevor Ariza, he hunted Victor Oladipo from the Houston Rockets. The guard changed the team once again and already has five in eight years in the NBA.

Record movements in 35 years

Important movements that reposition something a competition that faces the last stretch of the regular season. Although there were many more: according to Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN), on Dealline Day, the last day of the market close, a total of 16 operations took place involving 23 teams and 46 players. Similar numbers have not been seen in any of the three categories for 35 years.

The closest are the 43 players who changed franchises at the end of February 2015. A date that JaVale McGee was also involved in. Denver traded the pivot, Chukwudiebere Maduabum and a 2016 first round to Philadelphia for Cenk Akyol and money. Six years later and after going through five different teams and winning three NBA rings (two with the Golden State Warriors and one with the Los Angeles Lakers), McGee returns to Colorado from Cleveland in exchange for Isaiah Hartenstein and two second rounds. Life.