All evolution claims some victims and basketball has not stopped evolving for years. What has been seen today has little to do with the style that prevailed a few decades ago. The game of backstroke on the low post, hooks or throws to the board are some of those legendary challenges of this sport that the youngest will consider isolated episodes. In the 80s and 90s this type of play prevailed, as well as medium distance shooting. Michael Jordan He was the great representative of that set of the game, but think of a player today who stands out in five-meter shots. The answer is simple: none.

Inner players open up to the line of three without blushing, outsides face the dichotomy between seeking the triple or hitting the basket in order to throw or double a shooter released from the triple and it is considered almost heresy to shoot at basket from four, five or six meters. It has logic. The percentages from triple have risen, the defenses have to be closed to avoid penetrations by enviable physicists and one more point when taking risks is reason enough to disdain those shots from the middle distance that so amazed everyone. Michael Jordan cemented his legend from that distance, managing to launch a whopping 671 shots in the same season. Alone Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki They used this argument with mastery and recurrence in recent times.

Jordan’s midrange prowess is untouchable. Everybody knows he loved pull-ups and fadeaways, but the efficiency was incredible – like Dirk or Nash levels … Just look at this! pic.twitter.com/nHdk4BpCLK – Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) April 16, 2020

In a graph provided by Kirk Goldsberry recently it is clear how Jordan had tremendously remarkable hit percentages, while James Harden, for example, hardly shoots from there. It is not something specific but the faithful representation of a common tendency that a new victim has claimed. In modern basketball there is no place for these plastics and troops two-point shots at mid-range than Michael Jordan elevated to a higher status. There is no place for regrets, although it will not have to be banished completely either since the future can sometimes give rise to a return to the past.

