The NBA Finals point to one of the tightest in history

Whatever your favorite to get the NBA ring this season, what is clear is that neither Milwaukee Bucks nor Phoenix Suns They are obvious favorites to get the title within a few days when the series ends.

Why will it be one of the tightest Finals in league history? All this makes it indicate the series of matches in the regular phase that the two teams have given us, with only 2 points of difference in favor of Arizona. Absolute equality that is going to give us one of the most interesting rivalries in the recent history of the NBA.