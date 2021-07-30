The NBA Draft 2021 player the Warriors want to bid for

Despite the fact that there are already quite a few hours from the end of the NBA Draft 2021, the reality is that one of the most vibrant and attractive nights of the year is not over yet. The 30 NBA franchises have already made their different choices and have the possibility of signing some of the most remarkable young talents in the entire league, but it is not yet clear that it will be in the teams that right now have their rights. .

Golden state warriors is one of the franchises that want to change the current design of the league and is that, according to the journalist @ThisIsJMichael, Steve Kerr’s are interested in the signing of Chris Duarte, the player chosen by the Indiana Pacers in 13th place in the Draft. What will they offer in exchange to get it?