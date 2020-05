A few days ago we already reported the possibility that the NBA The 2020/21 season will begin in December to give time to complete this campaign and give the appropriate deadlines to the Draft, Free Agency and preseason, but what transpires now could be powerful news. And it is that, with his usual commercial vision, Adam Silver and his team would be considering the option to start the season on December 25, as it already happened in 2011, as reported in TheAthletics.

