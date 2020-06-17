When it comes to detecting coronavirus symptoms, most companies are choosing take temperature to employees when they arrive at work each day, although there are also others that have been performing the PCR as they were incorporated after quarantine. In any case, knowing if someone is infected is a challenge, but In the NBA they have found an effective method of controlling players: the Oura rings.

Using an intelligent ring, different measurements of the human body, such as temperature, heart rate or respiratory rate. When these factors are monitored and supervised by software specially developed for the detection of patients, it is possible to “predict and predict the appearance of symptoms related to COVID-19”.

According to the Rockefeller Institute of Neuroscience at West Virginia University, symptoms can be observed with Oura rings with “three days in advance, with an accuracy of 90%“. These times can be very useful for the NBA, but also for other areas.

Inside the Orlando bubble, NBA players will have the option of wearing a ring that could help with early detection of coronavirus; track temperature, respiratory and heart rate. Full details on @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/a8IHGfnUHt – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2020

In the NBA they face one of the problems that exist in professional sports: As physical contact between players is necessary, there are great chances of contagion in the event of a patient, so they must live in a continuous quarantine when the season is reactivated. Not only because of the virus or the imbalance that sick players can cause in the league, The long-term consequences of suffering from the coronavirus are also unknown..

Why is opting for the wearing these smart Oura rings which will serve to fully control their health status and the prediction of possible diseases, a device that in principle is very reliable and whose use will not inconvenience players.

These rings weigh between 4 and 6 grams and have a range of one week with a charge to require monitoring 24 hours a day. The devices sync with mobiles via Bluetooth and they are compatible with iOS and Android. In addition to the sensors to control the person, they also have an accelerometer and gyroscope.

It remains to be seen if athletes are displayed according to continuous monitoring or if performance is as optimal as advertised. Wearing a ring at all times may not be a pleasant idea for all players.But the NBA machinery can also be very demanding.