The North American Basketball League (NBA) launched the ‘NBA Together’ campaign with which they seek to liven up confinement through four actions Divided into spreading truthful news about the coronavirus, sharing stories of volunteering and help, home and direct training programs with players.

“While the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the 2019-2020 NBA season, it has not diminished the league’s impact and global reach. Thus, we started a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans to respond to the pandemic & rdquor ;, says the NBA in a statement.

One of the mainstays of information is to try to avoid the fake news circulating on the internet so as not to produce more nervousness in the population, an initiative that the Spanish base of Phoenix Suns has already joined. Ricky Rubio.

“If we are passing information to others, let’s make sure it is correct and truthful. Please pay attention to the recommendations of health experts. From healthy habits, to social distancing. Visit the World Health Organization website to find the latest information on the coronavirus & rdquor ;, he stated in a video broadcast by NBA Spain.

The American League is also encouraging the population to share how they are helping their friends and family in the fight against the coronavirus with the hashtag #NBATogether so that they can spread it on their social networks.

In addition, the NBA will surround its players with fans through live shows in which they can ask what they consider to be the stars of the competition. Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love will open this section this Friday.

The latest action created by the League is the ‘JrNBAatHome’, which consists of a free online clinic designed so that the youngest can continue developing their basketball skills from home with dynamic exercises that in turn make them stay in shape during quarantine .

The NBA has already uploaded four videos that exceed five million views: ‘Learn to bounce two balls at the same time,’ with Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr; ‘Strengthen your lower body’, led by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr; ‘Perfect your shooting mechanics at home,’ alongside Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle; and ‘Create your own work at home guideline’, by Seattle Storm player Jewell Lloyd.

Additionally, the NBA is committed to contribute and help raise more than $ 50 million to help people impacted by coronavirus, the community and health organizations offering vital services around the world, including more than $ 30 million already committed by NBA and WNBA teams, players, and players to date.

