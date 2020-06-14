The NBA Café in Barcelona, ​​which four years ago opened its doors on Las Ramblas in the Catalan capital, has announced its closure this Monday due the « uncertain future » of hospitality following the « impact of the COVID-19 pandemic ».

05/25/2020 at 12:58

CEST

Sport.es

« Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospitality sector in Spain and the uncertain future of social distancing measures, nOur partner AN Grup has informed us that they will not reopen the NBA Café Barcelona « , iThe establishment reported in a statement.

The NBA Café he said goodbye thanking « the loyalty of the fans in Spain ». « We would like to maintain our commitment to explore new ways to bring the sport closer to our passionate fans across the country, » he concluded.

Gastronomy and NBA fun

It was the first space of these characteristics in Europe, offering an authentic gastronomic experience and entertainment while capturing the energy and feeling of the NBA in a modern venue.

The venue was managed and operated by AN Grup, one of the largest restaurant groups in Spain with more than 28 restaurants that they serve more than five million customers annually, but that they have not been able to keep the business afloat with the stoppage of the coronavirus and also LIga itself, which has become an insurmountable obstacle.

The NBA Café Barcelona was designed by renowned interior designer Lázaro Rosa-Violán.