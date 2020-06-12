The NBA continues to make nuances in the planned regulations in order to manage the logistics of the final phase of the championship. Although initially it was going to be the July 31 return of the league, Adam Silver and his team have decided to bring that date forward one day, so there will be official matches on the 30th. Furthermore, one of the great concerns of the players is to be isolated for so long and away from their families, which is why they have already given Know that all the teams that do not qualify for the playoffs would leave Orlando between 35 and 40 days after starting the concentration, which will start between July 9 and 10. Going forward, 14 of the 22 participants will remain less than 53 days in the bubble, while arrived 67 days after landing at the Disney World facilities, only four franchises will remain in competition, according to ESPN.