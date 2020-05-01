The NBA has started its machinery to make responsible use of the highly priced PCR tests that detect the coronavirus. Adam Silver And his entire team has contacted the franchises of the league to request that they limit the use of medical tests only to players and staff that have any symptoms or have been in contact with someone with a coronavirus. This is a sign that if the posture of making checks on everyone in order to finish the season had been maintained, more than 15,000 tests would have been needed, something unfeasible at the moment, as reported by SportsYahoo.

.