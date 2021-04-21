The NBA applauds the sentence against the policeman who killed George Floyd

04/21/2021

The NBA reacted with satisfaction after the sentence against former police officer Derek Chauvin issued this Tuesday by a jury in Minneapolis that unanimously declared his guilt on the three charges he was charged with. for the murder of African American George Floyd. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA Players Association (NBPA) Executive Director Michele Roberts issued a joint statement saying “we are pleased that it appears that justice has been served.” “But we also recognize that There is much work to be done and the NBA and the NBPA along with our newly created Coalition for Social Justice, we will redouble our efforts to advocate for significant changes in the areas of criminal justice and police, “added Sivler and Roberts.

Ricky Rubio, the Spanish point guard for the Minneapolis NBA team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, reacted on his Twitter account to Chauvin’s sentence with a succinct and clear “… justice.”

The Timberwolves’ Dominican-born center Karl-Anthony Towns wrote on his account: “Justice and accountability. Something I never thought I would see. There is a lot more work to do! But it is an incredible beginning toward reform than this country! NEEDS TO!”.

Two other Timberwolves players also took to Twitter to express their feelings. Malik Beasley said “tears of joy” while Jarrid Vanderbilt noted that it is “one more step in the right direction. Change is happening!” The Timberwolves organization said in a statement that “throughout our history, racial and social inequalities have been ingrained in our society. We hope that today’s decision is a step forward, but it does not alleviate the physical and emotional pain that continues in an environment where systemic racism exists. “

In California, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was also succinct on Twitter: “ACCOUNT.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry, the main player of the Golden State Warriors retweeted the reaction of Democratic politician Cory Booker: “This verdict has done justice, but not justice for George Floyd. True justice would be a country where George Floyd would be alive today. True justice it demands action, it demands change and that we do everything we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again and again and again. “

Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks point guard, expressed himself with two hands of thanks and the expression “a long time ago.” In a later tweet he added “A LOT MORE WORK TO DO.”

Stan Van Gundy: “Justice has been served, but there is nothing to celebrate”

Veteran New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy released his assessment of the verdict on Tuesday and said justice had been served, but there was nothing to celebrate. Van Gundy, who spoke to reporters before the start of his team’s game against the Nets and lost 129-134, the fourth loss in a row, said it was “an important day for our country,” but it still remained. a lot of work to do. “We had someone needlessly dead in front of us,” Van Gundy said. “Right in front of all of us because we can see it on video. And no verdict was going to change that. And while it’s fair, it’s hard to celebrate. It’s also hard to celebrate because we’ve had other incidents like this since the moment George was killed. Floyd “. The veteran coach said that now all kinds of questions are coming about where we are going to walk, whether it is an isolated verdict with clear video evidence or is it going in the right direction.

In this regard, Van Gundy said former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce sent a text message to all coaches in the league on Tuesday, reminding them that the National Association of Basketball Coaches started a committee on racial injustice and reform shortly after Floyd’s assassination. The committee, which includes Van Gundy and Pierce, was started to seek solutions within NBA cities. Van Gundy added that while he believes the country is “backtracking on issues of racial equality and justice,” the only thing that gives him hope is seeing how “engaged” the nation’s younger generation is.

For his part, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said there was a sense of “relief” among his players after the guilty verdict was read. Finch acknowledged that the trial, as well as last week’s police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, has made it difficult for many of his players to focus on basketball. The Wolves postponed their game on April 12, the day after Wright was killed when a Brooklyn Center police officer shot him during a traffic stop.

Other NBA coaches and players also reacted to Chauvin’s verdict. Hawks veteran Nate McMillan said “I feel like the jury did their job. You have to hold everyone accountable for their actions. The jury found him guilty on all three counts. I think they made the right decision today.”

Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets acknowledged that the feeling was “bittersweet” because justice was served, but that Floyd lost his life like many others unfairly and it was something that could not be forgotten, although it gave some hope for a better future.

Coaches James Borrego (Charlotte), Tom Thibodeau (New York Knicks), Steve Clifford (Orlando) and Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers) spoke along the same lines, highlighting the contrast of feelings of having blamed someone for their actions , but at the same time not being able to recover the life of Floyd and many others who also lost it unfairly. “It’s still a sad day because it doesn’t bring him back, but it’s good to see that people are being held accountable for their behavior,” Lue stressed.

Meanwhile, Hawks guard Lou Williams said he was happy for the Floyd family and that it had been a good day for African Americans and everyone else who suffered from police brutality.