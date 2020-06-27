The NBA has officially made his return this Friday. On July 30, the competition will reopen with the Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans and with the Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers. In addition, as Shams Charania has reported, a series of rules will be followed to complete the calendar before the playoffs fruitfully:

– Matches will be played every day until the end of the regular season.

– Only seven meetings in total per day may be deputed.

– It will be played on three courts, and on two of them the matches will be broadcast on the national network.