Representatives of the National Association of Basketball Players approved the format of 22 NBA teams to complete the 2019-20 season, announced the union organization itself.

06/06/2020 at 09:21

CEST

.

Both the NBA and NBPA will work on a series of details next week about the resumption of the season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando (Florida), but both parties are ready to advance towards the resumption of the championship starting next July 31.

NBPA was informed of a plan to keep 1,600 people in Orlando’s so-called “bubble” at any time, according to various sources close to the negotiations.

There will also be a limited number of players’ family members, probably three at a time, who would be allowed to join the pros in Orlando after the first round of the postseason.

In this sense, the NBPA highlighted through a statement that “the Board of Representatives of Players of the National Basketball Association (NBPA) has approved new negotiations with the NBA in a scenario of return to competition with 22 teams that allows them restart the 2019-20 NBA season. “

On March 11, the NBA, after testing positive the French pivot Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz, by coronavirus, immediately decided to cancel the competition and became the first professional league in the United States to do so.

His decision was followed by all the others due to the coronavirus pandemic that has left the United States without sports competition for more than two months.

The statement also adds that “Various details remain to be negotiated and acceptance of the scenario would still require all parties to reach an agreement on all relevant matters in order to resume the competition “.

As expected after the NBA plan was approved, NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts informed union members that the 2020-21 season start dates will be part of negotiations with the NBA in the upcoming weeks.

Although it is already known that the start of the next season may not be before December, which means that if the Tokyo Olympics are also going to take place in the end, the great stars of the NBA could not be with the national team of United States.