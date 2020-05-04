NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the board of governors continued talks in preparation for the 2020-21 season and are already working on the option not to start it until next December, according to information provided by various sources close to the league.

The final decision of the plan that was defended from the beginning by Silver will be taken in the coming days, regardless of what happens with the resumption of the competition for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, which was suspended last March. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest talks have reflected a breakthrough in NBA planning for the upcoming season while the development of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States is constantly being evaluated.

For the NBA, the main goal of delaying the start of the next season focuses on the ability to save more time so that fans can return to the arenas and witness the best games, although there are no plans to take a decision on the schedule, to be discussed in the next meetings.

As the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic continues, the NBA anticipates a number of potential obstacles for fans to immediately return to their fields in the coming months and up to a year.

In fact, starting the 2020-21 season in December does not at all guarantee that you will see fans in the stands of the arenas, but it will be more likely in the next month of March.

Also, if this season resumes and completes sometime in September, or even October, the delay of the 2020-2021 season is inevitable.

The talks have focused on a season that will begin before Christmas and run through late July or early August 2021, followed by the college giveaway and free agency.

Meanwhile, the NBA board of governors also voted on Friday to postpone the two events that were scheduled this month in Chicago, such as the lottery for the university draw and the meeting of the candidate players for it.

The league has not yet voted to delay the university draw that is scheduled to take place on June 25, but it is thought that it will follow the same path of postponement, especially if at the end the regular season competition resumes from next month. .

