One more step for the NBA in preparing for a possible restart season in the « bubble » of Walt Disney World Resorts, Orlando (Florida), was released this Saturday after announcing the league some key dates well determined.

06/21/2020 at 10:34

CEST

The NBA has been announcing its schedule before games can resume.

The league said the players should report to training on Tuesday.

He set several tentative dates, such as the fact that June 23-30 teams can have four players and up to 10 people from the four coach and other assistants in the training facilities.

He indicated that from July 1 to 9, eight players will be allowed to practice on the premises at the same time.

After July 9, except for a coronavirus outbreak among players or even bigger problems in Florida, the 22 teams will travel to Orlando for a full training camp in preparation before the season restart.

The 2019-2020 championship will resume on July 30 in Orlando. The 22 teams will participate in an eight-game schedule to integrate the teams that go through to the postseason.

If a team is four games away from eighth place in qualifying, the NBA will hold a play-in tournament on August 15 and 16 to determine who will finish last in the postseason.

The playoffs will be from August 17 to 31, while on September 13 The semi-final stage will kick off, and on that date the families and guests of the players will be allowed to be at Walt Disney World Resort.

The conference finals will be held from September 15 to 28, and the NBA Finals will take place from September 30 to October 13.

Once the NBA season is over and a champion is crowned, the league will almost immediately go into the offseason. The 2020 college giveaway will be held on October 16 and the free agency period will begin two days later on the 18th.