As of today we do not know when the NBA will be able to resume (and it does not seem that it will be soon or that we will know in the coming days). Despite that, league executives are studying return dates and different alternatives to end the season. Also, according to Adrian Wojnarwoski on ESPN, it seems that they are beginning to know what the deadline would be to end the campaign: Labor Day Weekend, which ends this year on September 7. Thus, that would be the top of this campaign.

“I have been told that Labor Day weekend should receive the crown of the season champion,” said Wojnarowski.

What they explain is that some NBA franchise owners would be willing to go until the second week of September, but that the league thinks that this would be putting the 2020/21 campaign at risk, something they will not do.

What is clear is that the league prioritizes that the next season be played completely and without problems to that the current one ends. It matters less that there is a champion this year than all the financial contracts for next season can be fulfilled.

So, we will see what ends up happening, because the NBA has also explained that they are not going to end this campaign in any way, with a Final Four to the Euroleague or something like that.

