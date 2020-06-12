The NBA season will begin on July 30 and teams can count on templates higher than usual due to the anomalous situation we are experiencing due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. Thus, the teams will be able to have a roster 17 players (two more than the usual 15 they had to date).

Sources: The NBA is planning to allow teams to bring up to 17 players per roster (including two-ways) into the resumed season. Previous estimate was 15-player limit. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 11, 2020