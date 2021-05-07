The Navy needs an immediate change of pace on the Dimension Data Pro am

Santiago Tarrío. (© Golffile | Phil Inglis)

The Dimension Data Pro Am It has not started well for the Spanish. The falling water in the last hours has made the two fields of the Fancourt Golf Estate from South Africa, Outeniqua Y Montagu, have been much more affordable than they were in the days of practice. One of the tournaments of the year in the Challenge Tour he has started a clean birdie and the Spanish have lagged far behind. An immediate reaction will be necessary to even make the cut.

Ryan Evans (-10) is the leader with a stroke advantage over Michael Hoey (-9) and two about Daniel Gavins (-8). A little further back, sharing the fourth place, they are Merrick Bremner, Craig Howie and Mathieu Fenasse, all with -7. These six golfers played the Outeniqua today, the clearly easier course of the two. All that was not to do today -4 on this track was to lose ground, almost like playing over par at the Montagu. And that is exactly what the Spanish have done.

Grande’s week with bread under her arm in the Challenge Tour

Santi Tarrío (-3) he was the best of us, but he played for Outeniqua. Looking only at those who have played this field, he is ranked 27th, far behind if we take into account that Montagu will play tomorrow. You need a big lap on the toughest course to not only stay up, but even make the cut.

Emilio Cuartero (+1) They have the advantage that Montagu played today, so tomorrow they will have room for maneuver if they manage to take advantage of the weaker field. Of course, you will have to make a lot of birdie. That same margin have Lucas Vacarisas (+2) Y Jordi García del Moral (+2). The one who has complicated life a lot is Manuel Elvira, who has delivered a result of +1 in the most affordable route.

The Spanish are not the only ones who have had a bad time on this first day. The name of Brandon Stone (+4), winner two weeks ago in the Challenge. It is true that Montagu played, but his start is very bad and he will have to play very well tomorrow to make the cut and regain ground. The same happened to the winner last week, JC Ritchie (+4). Who has not started badly is George Coetzee (-1), since tomorrow he plays for Outeniqua.

