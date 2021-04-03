The Navigator Company: Medium Term Buying

Technical filters applied to the actions that are part of the PSI 20

The Navigator Company is a paper company based in Portugal and part of the Portuguese PSI 20 index and that we have recently identified as a Phoenix Bird (see “Phoenix Birds of PSI 20. 3 cheap actions building a floor”). A Phoenix Bird is a mythological animal that rose from its ashes; In our field, we are looking for stocks that have suffered a broad and prolonged downward trend over the last few years and that, in recent quarters, have begun to reverse this situation.

The Navigator Company obtains a score of 8.5 points out of a maximum of 10 the technical indicators trends that we apply within the premium zone. This score is obtained when most of the patterns analyzed (trend, momentum, volume and volatility) present positive scores in the medium and long term, which is the time horizon for which they are designed.

Valuation multiples The Navigator Company

The paper sector has a high correlation with the economic cycle and demand is beginning to recover, all with prices predictably rising due to the low volumes of stocks at different points in the chain. The company has taken advantage of the pandemic to reduce debt and has the capacity to boost its business. The Navigator Company contributes to sustainability with a biomass plant for power generation and has a biodegradable product. Title trades at very attractive valuation multiples and receives a positive fundamental recommendation (See “The Navigator Company: The Paper Industry Heats Up Engines and Prices”).

The Navigator Company with daily data, Amplitude range in percent, MACD oscillator and trading volume

From a graphic point of view, the price series has built in the last six months a structure of increasing significant highs / lows which has allowed the 40- and 200-session simple moving averages to cross to the upside. Trading volume has remained above average and volatility has decreased confirming the staggered rise in price.

With the above, we understand that you can work with a scenario of sustained increases and that, with the price sticking to the 40 session average, the underlying uptrend can be given a chance by taking long or buying positions. The starting stop would be below 2.37 which is intermediate support and approximation of the 200-session simple moving average.

