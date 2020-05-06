According to available records, the Navajo Nation has confirmed more cases of COVID-19 per capita than almost all of the US states. USA, behind only New York and New Jersey.

As of Monday, 813 cases of infected people and 28 coronavirus-related deaths had been recorded in the United States Native Tribe Reserve, which spans a territory of 70,000 km2 in the states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

2010 census dataThe Navajo Nation has 332,000 members enrolled in the United States. About 173,667 people live in the reserve, including Navajo and people of other ethnicities, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the reserve to 468 per 100,000 population. & Nbsp; “data-reactid =” 15 “> According to 2010 census data, the Navajo Nation has 332,000 registered members in the US About 173,667 people live on the reservation, including Navajo and people of other ethnicities, making the number of confirmed cases in the reserve is 468 per 100,000 inhabitants.

registered 998 cases and 727 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively. The third state in number of infected per capita is Louisiana, with 451. “data-reactid =” 16 “> By comparison, New York and New Jersey had registered 998 cases and 727 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively, on Tuesday. The third state in number of infected per capita is Louisiana, with 451.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Navajo Nation reservation – the largest Native American reservation in the United States – increased 367% in two weeks, with a sharp rise from 174 on March 31 to 813 on Monday. , April 13th.

(Photo: Navajo Nation)

announced that they are in quarantine after coming into contact with a first aid respondent who later tested positive for a virus. “data-reactid =” 38 “> On Thursday, during an open internet meeting, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer They announced that they are in quarantine after coming into contact with a first aid respondent who later tested positive for viruses.

diné [así se llaman a sí mismos los navajos] and once again demonstrate our resilience. “” data-reactid = “39”> “The next few weeks are going to be challenging and we all have to support each other,” Lizer said in a statement Monday. “It’s an opportunity. to demonstrate how strong we are as a diné people [así se llaman a sí mismos los navajos] and once again demonstrate our resilience. “

high rates of diabetes, heart disease and other pre-existing diseases. Further, it is estimated that 40% of the homes of the Navajo Nation it does not have running water, which greatly complicates the possibility of maintaining basic hygiene practices. “data-reactid =” 40 “> Experts have warned that native populations are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 due to its high rates diabetes, heart disease, and other pre-existing conditions, and an estimated 40% of Navajo Nation households do not have running water, greatly complicating the ability to maintain basic hygiene practices.

A caravan parked on land belonging to members of the Navajo Nation in Thoreau, New Mexico in a photo dated June 6, 2019. Due to an inherited system of poverty, marginalization, and disputes over the right to water, up to 40% of the Navajo Nation does not have running water in their homes (Photo: Spencer Platt via .).

warned allegedly to President Donald Trump that COVID-19 could “annihilate” some native tribes. “data-reactid =” 61 “> In a phone call held last month, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (right), He allegedly warned President Donald Trump that COVID-19 could “annihilate” some native tribes.

“We are seeing incredible peaks in the Navajo Nation,” Grisham said. “This is going to be a problem that we will have to solve and think about giving them the possibility of taking tests and being under surveillance.”

state of public health emergency March 11th. All residents were ordered to remain in their homes unless they are considered essential workers, need medical attention, or purchase supplies. Since March 29, it governs a daily curfew from 8 PM to 5 AM. “data-reactid =” 63 “> The Navajo Nation declared a state of public health emergency on March 11. All residents were ordered to remain in their homes unless they were told to consider essential workers, need medical attention or purchase supplies From March 29, a daily curfew is in effect from 8 PM to 5 AM.

Last weekend, Navajo authorities imposed a 57-hour curfew as a national measure to help curb the spread of the virus.

during the open online council. “We love you, that’s why we tell you this. We can flatten the curve. We can overcome this virus that has attacked our nation. “” Data-reactid = “65”> “Stay home, there is no better place to be,” Nez said Thursday during the online town hall meeting. We tell you this. We can flatten the curve. We can overcome this virus that has attacked our nation. “