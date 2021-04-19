The Navajo Indian girl who causes a sensation for skateboarding in Arizona deserts

One of the sports or activities that in recent years has become quite popular with children and young people it’s skateboarding. That is why everywhere we see parks or public places with ramps so that there, skateboard lovers can show off their skills and abilities on the board.

In the last days, An account on Instagram and TikTok has gained popularity and notoriety among users precisely from a young woman who likes to share her taste for skateboarding.

But this is not just any girl. Her name is Naiomi Glasses, she is 24 years old, and she belongs to the indigenous Navajo people. In each of her photos or videos, Naiomi gets on the sheathed skateboard always with the typical clothing of his town, which does not make it impossible for her to do what she loves the most.

Who are the Navajos?

The Navajos form the largest Native American community, with more than 300,000 members (according to 2011 data), who live among the states of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado. A small group of 37 Navajos live in Chihuahua and Sonora, in northern Mexico.

Coming from Canada, the Navajos settled in the southwestern United States in the 13th century. Hunters and gatherers by nature, they learned from the local natives to cultivate and weave and when they came into contact with the Spaniards around the 17th century, they learned to raise sheep and work with silver and precious stones.

The Navajo word comes from the word “navahuu”, which means a cultivation field in a dry riverbed.

They belong to the ethnological group of the Atapascano, although some legends say that their origin is mixed and integrates components of other indigenous groups such as the Zuni, Pueblo, Shoshone and Yuma.

In this community, women have a predominant role, since they enjoy a lot of independence. Traditionally they owned livestock and land. When marrying, it is the man who moves to live with his wife, to their home. Children will always belong to their mother’s clan.

The first official contact between the Navajos and the United States was in 1846, when American General Stephen W. Kearny invaded Santa Fe with 1,600 men during the Mexican-American War.

Thereafter, the Navajos had several violent clashes with the US military and were ultimately subdued.

The discovery of oil on Navajo territory in the early 1920s created the need for a more systematic form of government.

In 1923 a tribal government was established to address the growing desires of the American oil companies to have the usufruct of Navajo territory for their exploration. Since then, the Navajo government has evolved and since 1991 has three branches: Executive, Legislative, and Judicial. The Navajo Nation is an independent governmental body that manages the Reserve.

The Navajos are involved in a wide variety of economic enterprises including farming, mining, and the production and sale of woven rugs, pottery, and typical jewelry.

The Navajo language is spoken throughout the region, and most of them also speak English.

Naiomi’s love for skateboarding began when she was just 5 years old and it was thanks to her older brother, as it was he who taught her to ride it.

This sport is highly popular in the area where you live; However, the lack of space to practice it makes the youngest decide to do other sports. However, she found how to do it in the Arizona desert.

“I’m not a professional skateboarder at all, I just like to skate around. But it is something very liberating for me, “he once commented in an interview.

Currently, on Instagram he has more than 76,000 followers, while on TikTok he has more than 38,000. This has been taken advantage of by the young woman, who has obtained several recognitions for her performance in skateboarding; in addition to having a clothing line inspired by their culture.

The money he collects from his sales will be used to build a new park near his locality, which is designed for more children to practice skateboarding and hopes to become an example for the youngest of his community, to whom he wants to show that dreams do come true.

“Life is how you do it, one must go out there and be strong, brave, self-confident and loyal to who one really is,” he said.

