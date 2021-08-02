The Nature Conservancy (TNC) opens call for its 2021 Photography Contest

MIAMI, USA, August 01, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – The global environmental organization, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) today announced the return of its long-awaited 2021 Photo Contest, which was suspended last year due to the pandemic. The contest will begin receiving photos from today, August 1, until the contest deadline, August 31, 2021.

In previous years the winning photographs came from all corners of the world and showed a wide diversity of wildlife, astonishing landscapes and special moments that celebrated the charm of nature. The 2019 Grand Prize went to American photographer Tyler Schiffman, with an underwater photo of a California sea lion (Zalophus californianus). In 2019, the contest reached a record number of participation: more than 120,000 photos were received from 152 countries.

In addition to the Grand Prize winner who will receive a camera package (valued at $ 4,000 USD), gift cards of $ 750 USD will be awarded to each first place winner in four categories: Landscapes, People and Nature, Water, Wildlife, as well as Public Choice photography. Second place winners in each category will receive a $ 500 gift card. The public will be able to vote for their favorite image between September 1 and 15 to select the award-winning Public Choice photograph.

Also, in Latin America, TNC will select the winner of the Explora América Latina Grand Prize, who will receive an unforgettable trip to the Explora Lodge in Torres del Paine in Chilean Patagonia and its Conservation Reserve.

As in the last edition, this year the Photography Contest also has the invaluable support of Discovery, which will be promoting it on its Discovery Channel and Animal Planet channels in Latin America and on its social networks.

Photographers of all levels are invited to participate. The winning images will be announced in September.

Read more

Visit nature.org/photographycontest to learn more about the contest rules, photographic specifications, and how to enter.

To see all the winning photos of 2019, visit: https://www.nature.org/es-us/participa/como-ayudar/concurso-de-fotografia/fotografias-pueden-salvar-el-planeta/

# # # #

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are working to combat the effects of climate change, to conserve land, water and oceans on an unprecedented scale, to provide food and water in a sustainable way, and to help make cities more sustainable. Working in more than 70 countries, we use a collaborative approach that involves local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. For more information, visit https://www.nature.org/es-us/ or follow our social media channels:

Instagram: @TNClatinoamerica

Facebook: @TNClatinoamerica

Twitter: @TNCLatinAmerica

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210801005040/en/

Contacts

Debora Hertfelder

press@tnc.org