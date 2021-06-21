The “naturalized”

By Carlos Kenny Espinosa Dondé

What does it take to be Mexican? The answer is very simple: be born in Mexican territory (including aircraft and ships with the Mexican flag or in any of its embassies and consulates abroad). The children of citizens who were born abroad are considered Mexican. That is, you have been Mexican since you are born. On the other hand, there are immigrants born in other nations who, after complying with the legal requirements that include an examination of general knowledge of the country, passing years of continuous residence, having a legal source of income and other requirements, decide by conviction and convenience to become Mexican through a process known as naturalization.

By accrediting the entire process, Mexico has one more citizen. Unfortunately, Mexican law makes a distinction between Mexicans by birth and naturalized, who become “second class” citizens. They cannot be elected to elected office at any level in the country they now call home. They can vote, but not be part of electoral bodies at any level, including positions as polling station officials. And if, for any reason, they spend more than five years outside the country, they lose the nationality for which they worked so hard. When a foreigner adopts the nationality of our country, he is a Mexican. To speak of “naturalized” is an aberration.

In comparison, in the United States, a citizen by election can be elected to any popularly elected office, except for the Presidency of the country. Two of the most influential secretaries of state, Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright, were born in what we now know as Germany and the Czech Republic, respectively. Imagine a Mexican foreign minister born in another country: nationalist and xenophobic spirits would cry out for the head of anyone who suggests such nonsense.

It is undeniable that Mexico has been nurtured and grown thanks to the influence of the great migrations of the 20th century: the Arabs and Jews of the beginning of the century, the great Spanish, Chilean, Cuban, Argentine diasporas and other countries that saw in our country a safe place. The millions of descendants of these immigrants call Mexico homeland, along with the rest of the Mexican descendants of pre-Hispanic cultures, colonizers and slaves. We all know some of these people and we call them friends, neighbors, colleagues and even family.

Unlike Mexicans by birth, the “naturalized” chose Mexico, with all its virtues and defects. If one analyzes the members of the basketball team fighting for their place in the Olympic Games, it will be found that several have never set foot in our country, but have a Mexican father. The same goes for the already qualified baseball team and in many other sports. We cannot conceive of our culture without the influence of great writers, visual artists, musicians, actors, directors, dancers and others.

For this reason, the discussion that arises when a soccer player born in another country decides to take Mexican nationality and, therefore, become a candidate to be part of the National Team is perverse and outrageous. The most recent case: Rogelio Funes Mori. All the country’s media in their sports sections analyze whether or not it is good to have “naturalized” instead of players born in Mexico. From having his Mexican nationality in order, Funes Mori is as Mexican as the most. It is striking that even transnational sports networks include this controversy in their programs, while if a similar situation occurred in the United States, those who dare to discriminate against a national would be immediately punished. It is incredible to hear one of the best soccer players in Mexican history, Hugo Sánchez, be against the inclusion of “naturalized” in the national team, especially when he was a victim of xenophobia, racism and discrimination when he played his best years in the Spanish league. If we want to grow as a country, let’s put aside these divisive discussions. Isn’t the current political situation enough? Chavela Vargas said it well: “We Mexicans are born where we want to … win!”

