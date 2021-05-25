The natural supplement of king garlic and nettle, the best ally to combat arthritis and joint pain



This powerful natural supplement is also associated with immense benefits to stimulate the immune system and is a great ally in protecting against diseases and infections.

Today the trend invites us to find the best nutritional and medicinal ally in food. Based on this, all kinds of recommendations for natural supplements made with powerful ingredients with great therapeutic potential have come to light. Fortunately, the offer of this type of products of natural origin is immense, and according to the healing properties associated with each ingredient, they will be a great ally to treat a long list of chronic diseases and conditions. Such is the case of arthritis, a degenerative disease often associated with age and the aging process, characterized by swelling and tenderness of one or more joints.The main symptoms of arthritis are joint pain and stiffness and the most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Joint pain can be very annoying and painful, in addition it usually has more active seasons than others and that present mainly with extreme inflammation. It is also normal to have redness, tenderness, high temperature in the affected area and pain with movement. As such, there is no specific cure to combat arthritis, experts emphasize the importance of adequate medication and physical therapy. However, lifestyle and eating habits play an essential role, which is why the consumption of natural supplements plays such an important role.

Although there are some infallible and very popular allies such as the famous glucosamine, turmeric root and ginger, recently everyone has talked about the extraordinary medicinal power of a natural supplement made with two very powerful ingredients: king garlic and nettle.

The truth is that this combination of ingredients is no coincidence. Garlic is considered the king of vegetables for its wide uses as a food and medicinal plant, it is one of the most valued superfoods today. Not in vain for thousands of years it has been used as a powerful food-medicine and is an indispensable part as a natural ingredient in the treatment of long therapies against infectious processes, whether by bacteria, fungi, yeasts, viruses and germs that deteriorate health . King garlic is one of the most powerful natural antibiotics.

You are probably wondering What is king garlic? It is an organically grown garlic that, thanks to this process, makes giant heads grow, which have the immense quality of presenting high concentrations of its biochemical components and which give it exceptional medicinal power. Therefore a simple portion of this garlic acts as a powerful natural medicine, it is distinguished by its high concentration of sulfur and thanks to this it is potentially beneficial in counteracting oxidative damage that generates the presence of free radicals in the body and that are the root of many chronic diseases.

For its part, nettle is a medicinal plant that has been used for millennia for its great contribution of minerals, its scientific name is Urtica dioica and it is a common plant that grows in the United States, Canada and Europe. One of the main characteristics in its appearance are the villi on its leaves, which contain chemical substances of great medicinal power. There are references in which the use that ancient civilizations gave to the nettle is endorsed, to treat various ailments. For example, the ancient Egyptians used nettle infusions to treat arthritis.

The truth is that for years the nettle has been associated with a very positive effect to fight osteoporosis naturally. It is also one of the most beneficial natural ingredients to mitigate joint and muscle pain and in fact there are references in which the benefits of fresh nettle are endorsed for remove uric acid build-up. Therefore it is a valuable natural treatment to reduce the symptoms of gout.

For obvious reasons one of the Most popular uses of nettle is treating arthritis symptoms. According to information released by the Arthritis Foundation, there are studies supporting the benefits of nettle to reduce inflammation, help improve osteoarthritis pain, and relieve gout. Based on this, the researchers discovered that nettle is a plant that is associated with great antimicrobial, antioxidant, soothing, analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. And thanks to this, it is a great natural ally to reduce pain and inflammation in conditions such as arthritis. In fact, there is a relevant study in this regard, in which the researchers gave 81 people with arthritis a supplement that contained fish oil, vitamin E, and nettle or a placebo. The study lasted 3 months and the findings were surprising – people who consumed the supplement reported fewer symptoms and less frequent use of their anti-inflammatory drugs than those in the placebo group.

Although the intake of king garlic and nettle supplements is the best ally to treat arthritis, thanks to its power to combat pain and reduce inflammation of the hands, shoulders, knees, ankles, elbows, spine, hips, all kinds of joint pain. It is also known to be a combination of ingredients with a great power to reduce inflammation and pain of the sciatic nerve, is a great aid for rheumatic pain and destroys the formation of uric acid in the joints. We cannot fail to mention other of its great qualities of this powerful combination is its ability to increase the body’s defenses, improving the response to viruses and bacteria.

In addition, king garlic is a great ally for circulation, since it exerts anticoagulant, vasodilator and purifying effect, helps in hypertension while protecting the heart and arteries, giving them greater flexibility. This supplement is recommended for people who suffer from diabetes, thanks to its properties to increase the level of insulin and thereby reduce blood sugar levels. It also works in a positive way to reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides, which can help prevent heart attacks or strokes.

Although it is important to clarify that there are no miracle remedies or ingredients, create a healthy lifestyle based on a natural and balanced diet, in addition to the intake of natural supplements It’s the perfect health-boosting combo! And to prevent this type of conditions such as arthritis that deteriorate the quality of life so much, the best of all is that supplements such as king garlic and nettle are not associated with side effects. In addition, as mentioned above, this specific supplement is of great help to combat other health conditions and strengthen the immune system.

