In the last few days, several screenshots have come to light that indicate the possible arrival of the native recording of phone calls to iOS 14. Its origin seems to be from iOS 14 builds used internally by Apple and with no intention of reaching the public. Although it is a function that many expect, it is something that we can discard with almost total security.

Some screenshots showing the call recording in iOS 14

Recording phone conversations on an iPhone is something that cannot be done natively. Although there are third-party options that allow you to do it without the need for a jailbreak. In this filtration you can see a non-existent function that would allow iOS 14 to record iPhone calls:

Apparently it is a function found in the “Audio” menu, a section that is only found in the accessibility section of iOS Settings. There we find this button that enable recording of all incoming and outgoing calls. Of course, it appears with a legal notice about having to notify the caller that you are recording the communication.

The laws around call recording differ greatly from country to country, so this notice leaves the responsibility up to the user. exist numerous third-party apps that allow this type of recording, with different steps to take before and leaving the recordings in the cloud.

Being able to do it natively would be a step forward in this regard. Integration with the operating system always removes barriers, increases ease of use and especially improves privacy and security. However, it is very likely that Apple’s plans for iOS 14 will not include call recording.

A likely iOS 14 build for internal Apple development

At first glance, the capture has certain inconsistencies and striking aspects that lead us to doubt its authenticity. For starters, it’s hard to believe that Apple put the word in a menu of its operating system “Facetime” with the lower case “t”. The company has always carefully controlled the marketing of its products.

Therefore, at first it is hard to believe that it is a real capture and not a fake (very simple to do, on the other hand). Another more realistic explanation is the one explained by this Twitter user:

An example pulled from one of these amalgamated builds pic.twitter.com/PAE9K5FdSA – Fudge (@choco_bit) June 10, 2020

Accordingly, this is an internal build, not a production build. This type of software is used in tests of the Apple team that will not see the light, with a different aspect and functions of its commercial version. We have seen examples of this in internal iPhone prototypes, which contain very rustic and different software than what we are used to.

Among the captures provided by the user is seen again the call recording menu, with the same text and “failure” in the nomenclature. Of course, with a different time from the original capture, so it makes sense that it is a real but internal function.

