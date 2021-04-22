the native american who broke all records

The 1960s were especially prolific in the United States. In this species golden age of motorsport many sports cars were seen that would become a reference and that continue to be remembered today. But few at the height of Dodge charger daytona that we are going to review. A true Native American who rose to an impressive record and was even banned by a change in regulations due to how fast he was and safety standards.

It was 1968 when Chrysler’s Special Vehicles Group department set out to make a more powerful and aerodynamic version of the Charger. They released a first issue that did not convince, they needed it to be even more radical. So in 1969 they presented Charger Daytona with a pointed front very worked to reduce drag at high speeds and a flush rear window to optimize air flow.

They verified in the wind tunnel that the Dodge Charger Daytona achieved a drag coefficient of just 0.28 Cx, below all his rivals of the time. The problem was that the rear would rise at high speeds, so they had to drastically solve it incorporating a gigantic spoiler which could answer two reasons. It is said that its height (58.4 centimeters) can be to clear the roof line or to facilitate the opening and closing of the trunk.

In any case, this change was able to increase the downforce on the rear axle and make the Dodge Charger Daytona more stable. The next thing was to take it to production to get the homologation to take it to NASCAR. Only 503 units were made, far below other cars that served that purpose. One of the reasons is that with their 5.49 meters long it was difficult to get into most parking spaces, it was not a very practical car to say.

This example was based on the famous Charger R / T from 1969, so it used an engine 7.2-liter Magnum V8 with 375 hp and the right suspension or brakes for its power level. Optionally it could also carry a motor 7.0-liter HEMI 426 V8 that increased the power to 425 hp. Only 70 units were made with this mechanic, which is the most valued by collectors today. They were offered with both a four-speed manual gearbox and a three-speed automatic.

Although what made the Dodge Charger Daytona go down in history was its NASCAR performance. In the first test in which he competed, in the 1969 Talladega 500 he already took the first position. He would win another race that year and another four in 1970, leaving an impressive record by exceeding 321.87 km / h (200 mph). It would coincide for a time with its “cousin” the 1970 Plymouth Superbird, being affectionately nicknamed the Winged Warriors for their aerodynamics.

The party would not last long, because the following year they decided to change the regulations NASCAR, banning aerodynamic specifications on cars with engines larger than 5.0 liters. They ended in this way with the “aero-cars” that marked an era in this competition. In fact, the Dodge Charger Daytona record lasted for nearly two decades, and along the way it beat up to 28 speed records in the salty desert of Bonneville.

