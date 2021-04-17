The Nationals defeat Arizona

04/17/2021

On at 05:43 CEST

EFE

Ranger Kyle Schwarber hit a full-lap ball and produced the only run of the game for that The Washington Nationals will shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Schwarber hit the fairway with no runners ahead and sealed the victory for the Nationals.

On the mound the victory was credited by closer Brad Hand (1-0) in one inning. For the Diamondbacks the loss was charged by closer Alex Young (0-3) in a one-and-a-third inning.

Eflin dominates the Cardinals with his streamers

Starter Zach Eflin pitched seven solid innings and ranger Andrew McCutchen drove in three touchdowns for the Philadelphia Phillies, who defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 9-2. Eflin (1-0) worked seven innings, allowing six hits, one home run and two runs en route to victory. On drums, Ranger Andrew McCutchen struck twice five times with the baton and drove in three touchdowns. Receiver JT Realmuto (2) hit from four corners in the seventh inning, with a runner ahead.

The defeat was carried by Dominican starter Carlos Martínez (0-3) in five innings, with a penalty of five hits and six touchdowns.

Mars seals Marlins victory with home run

Dominican ranger Starling Marte hit a three-run home run and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a solo for the Miami Marlins, who beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1. Marte (2) was in charge of punishing the Giants in the eighth inning with the four-corner hit that sealed Miami’s ninth victory. The Dominican outfielder found compatriot closer Wandy Peralta’s streamer in the eighth inning, and knocked the ball out of the field over the top of center field, with two runners leading. Marte flew the ball 427 feet and pushed pinch runner Magneuris Sierra and ranger Cory Dickerson to the register.

The victory was credited to relief Anthony Bass (1-0) in one episode. The Dominican closer Yimi García (3) scored the rescue in work of one inning.

For the Giants the loss was carried by relief Matt Wisler (0-2) in one and a third innings.

Acuña drives in two in Braves win

Venezuelan ranger Ronald Acuña drove in two runs for the Atlanta Braves, who beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2. Acuña hit once in four trips to the batter’s box and drove in two runs to reinforce Atlanta’s ninth victory.

On the mound, relay Josh Tomlin (2-0) was credited for the victory in work of one and a third.

For the Cubs, Venezuelan catcher Willson Contreras (3) blew the wall in the fifth inning, with no running backs in the way. Contreras was one of three Cubs hit by pitches from starter Kyle Wright. Chicago’s ninth took the major league lead for hitters hitting 13. Chicago hitters were hit with 52 times the most hits in the league last season.

The loss was carried by starter Zach Davies (1-2) in four innings. The Cubs lost their second straight game and the fifth of the last six.

Wacha, key against the Yankees

Starter Michael Wacha worked six full innings and led the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 8-2, from the top of the mound. The defending American League champions demonstrated with their triumph that they continue to dominate the Yankees. They defeated them for the 16th time in their last twenty-one games against each other, including the last division series.

In six innings, Wacha (1-1) claimed victory by allowing one hit, walked two and retired nine via strikeout. In the fifth inning, second baseman Mike Brosseau doubled to left field, RBI for the difference score.

For the Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (2) sent the ball to the fairway and drove in the team’s only two runs. The loss was carried by starter Nick Nelson (0-2) in one episode.

López shines on the mound

Puerto Rican starter Jorge López worked five episodes and the Baltimore Oriols defeated the Texas Rangers 5-2. Lopez (1-2) worked five full innings and the Orioles’ victory was credited with allowing two hits, two home runs and two runs. In addition, he walked and retired eight via strikeout. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican dominated 18 batters from the mound of “Globe Life Field” with 75 pitches, 49 sent them to the strike zone and put his ERA at 8.56. Meanwhile, second baseman Rio Ruiz and ranger DJ Stewart hit home runs to support Lopez’s work on the mound.

The Rangers lost to starter Mike Foltynewicz (0-3) in five full innings.