The Nationals “Barry Bonds of June” that broke Bryce Harper’s record

The gardener Kyle schwarber equaled a June Washington Nationals’ home run record in the MLB.

Kyle schwarber He has become a player who knows how to fulfill his role, his quality as a leadoff hitter for the Nationals has been of great value, hits, home runs, doubles and even triples are expected from him.

Schewarber has 8 home runs in the month of June including three of them in the same game. He tied the record for consecutive home runs in two straight games in the history of the MLB.

This is the first Washington Nationals player to make this mark since Bryce Harper since 2015 in the MLB. In total, the one who signed for a season has 18 home runs, 42 RBIs with 241 from AVG.

Here the report:

Kyle Schwarber has tied the MLB record for most home runs in back-to-back games: June 19th: ⚾️⚾️

June 20th: ⚾️⚾️⚾️ He is the 2nd player in Nationals franchise history to tie this record, joining Bryce Harper back in 2015. # NATITUDE | #MLB pic.twitter.com/ir5nqkw8UD – bet365 US (@ bet365_us) June 21, 2021