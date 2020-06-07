The President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, national tourists have been entrusted to save the summer season and avoid a collapse of the economy of the region, based as in the rest of the country on tourism. His surprising advertising campaign encouraging Spaniards to visit Catalonia under the motto ‘Happiness is being united’ collides with his real thinking, his public statements and the data: the domestic tourist has already reduced his trips to the region in the summer of 2019, before even street riots by the Supreme Court ruling on ‘procès’, in October.

‘Catalonia is better with you,’ says one of the announcements of the Catalan Tourism Agency (ACT) to mitigate the effects of the foreseeable collapse of international tourist visits to Catalonia – and the rest of Spain. The foreign tourism meant more than 60% of the total in the region in the summer of 2019, more than six million, and the average cost is also higher since their stay in hotels is longer.

But Torra’s intentions collide with the reality of his attitude and governance. The Spanish tourist will find it difficult to ‘save’ the Catalan season based on the summer 2019 data. Between the months of June and September, both included, high season of tourism, a total of 3,188,295 people visited hotels in the region, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) – overnight stays in hotels account for more than 85% of total tourism.

The figure is slightly lower than what happened a summer before, in 2018. Between June and September of that year, the number of Spaniards who visited Catalonia was 3,192,824.

The decline is just 0.15% in 2019 compared to the previous summer, but it is more significant due to two factors. First, the visits of foreign tourists grew by 4.2%, up to over 6.1 million. And visits by Spanish residents in the interior increased 5.1%, up to 22.3 million.

Therefore, the final picture is that while in Catalonia the influx of Spanish visitors to the region in 2019 decreased by 0.15%, in the country as a whole it grew by 5.1%. And, in addition, visits by foreigners to hotels in Catalonia also grew.

Reservations, the first symptom

What will happen this summer? If the advertising campaign launched by the independentista Torra will serve, the data will tell in the coming months. The ‘online’ platform Travelgate has published data on hotel reservations for this summer worldwide this week. Spain leads the ranking of reserves, with 33.7% of the total, ahead of the United States and Portugal.

By autonomous communities, Andalusia -31.6% – is the most demanded ahead of the Canary Islands -16.7% -, Valencia -13.4% -, Balearic Islands -13% -, and in fifth place, Catalonia, with 9% of the total. Normally, Catalonia tends to be in second or third place, after Andalusia or Valencia. Travelgate reservations are 80% of national tourists.

Apart from the reserves, everything points to the fact that this summer tourism is going to suffer a significant collapse. First, by restrictions on flying foreign tourists and, secondly, due to the economic crisis, which It will prevent many Spaniards from enjoying the holidays.

To this will be added the constant declarations of the leaders of the Generalitat despising the citizens of the rest of the country. Not only because of the street riots last October after the Supreme Court ruling on the leaders of the independentist challenge – all already incarcerated in Catalan prisons – was learned, but even because of their attitudes in the midst of the coronavirus health crisis.

“Dictatorship that causes shame”

Torra and his team have reiterated time and time again that there was no democracy in Spain and stressed that if Catalonia were independent there would have been fewer deaths from the pandemic than being part of Spain. The director of the tourism agency of the Generalitat, David Font, has said that Spain was an “oppressive” state and “a dictatorship that causes shame.” Font has not yet rectified, despite the fact that the tourism campaign says ‘Catalonia is better with you’.

The vice president of the employers of the Exceltur sector, José Luis Zoreda, He pointed out this week in a conference in Catalonia that the presence of Spaniards in the region will depend “on the affection with which one feels that they receive him”, and has admitted that the decision to travel to Catalonia is complicated if political messages are perceived that “They are not what you want most on your vacation as a Spanish.”