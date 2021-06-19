The ‘National Tennis Day’ will be June 3, Rafa Nadal’s birthday

The board of directors of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) unanimously approved the creation of ‘Tennis Day’ for June 3, thus coinciding with the anniversary of tennis player Rafael Nadal, according to the RFET through a statement. .

The idea came through Jorge Mir Mayor, director of the tennis schools of Real Club Josaleta, that through twitter he proposed the creation of ‘Tennis Day’ on the same day as the birthday of the Balearic tennis player.

Miguel Daz Romn, president of the RFET, showed his total agreement from the beginning of the proposal: “I immediately understood that the idea was magnificent, Spanish tennis has a lot to celebrate. We have the most outstanding Spanish athlete of all time.”

The plan is based on the creation of a national tennis movement that requires the participation of all clubs, territorial federations and fans to celebrate the day with different activities related to this sport. The project will be completed in the coming months and the intention is for it to be held for the first time in 2022.