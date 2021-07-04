The national team will be orphaned by their fans at Wembley against Italy

07/04/2021 at 2:45 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Madrid (Special Envoy)

The Spanish team will be orphaned of his fans in the semi-final of the Eurocup 2021. The British authorities will make no exceptions and, Spain being a country in amber in matters of Covid-19, its citizens must remain in quarantine for ten days if they enter the UK. Therefore, the fans are not in time to meet the requirement for Tuesday and the followers of the Red who do not reside in the islands will not be able to organize an express trip to attend the match.

Tickets went on sale this morning on the UEFA website. The Spanish Football Federation made the arrangements to know if there could be some type of exception for fans to travel from Spain, but it will not be possible. The UK is very firm And, not even passing tests before traveling, as happened in Saint Petersburg or Copenhagen, will you obtain a special permit.

In this way, the only fans who will be able to support Spain will be those residing in the United Kingdom or it has already completed ten days of quarantine. The London or British Spanish colony will be the only one that can be next to the team.

In case of reaching the final, England will be the great beneficiary since Wembley would have practically a single hobby. In the stadium it is allowed the entry of 60,000 followers out of a capacity of 90,000, so the support will be remarkable. The ‘pross’ have everything in their face to win this European Championship in 2021.