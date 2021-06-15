The National Team puts gardeners to work at dawn

The state of the lawn at the La Cartuja Stadium is an unexpected adversary for the National Team. The color of the green of the field turned yellow in a matter of hours, because in the previous training it looked greener.

Following the complaint by Luis Enrique, who acted as spokesperson for the players, on Ricardo Sierra’s microphone on Telecinco, in a matter of minutes a dozen operators appeared on the pitch and began to work against the clock so that on Saturday the pitch could be present. an improvement for the decisive match against Poland.

The state of the grass is vital for Spain to impose the soccer position and possession proposed by Luis Enrique. That is why the players complained at the end of the game and the coach made his complaints public, which quickly reached the Royal Spanish Football Federation. who quickly got down to work to solve the problem.

In Seville there is some discomfort among Sevillian fans due to criticism of the state of the grass. They consider that they have done their best to make the La Cartuja Stadium the venue for the European Championship in a change in record time for the Bilbao venue. Those responsible for the facilities are confident that they can improve the appearance and shape of the grass between now and Saturday.

The workers were working from the game until 1:00 in the morning, as seen in this video from As. And they will work hard so that our internationals have a short and fast grass to impose their football and that they score goals.