The national team pays tribute to Jordi Alba for his 75 games

06/24/2021 at 2:49 PM CEST

The Spanish soccer team paid a small tribute to Jordi Alba for completing 75 games with La Roja, this Wednesday against Slovakia in La Cartuja, in the third match of the group stage of the Eurocup.

The Barça player received, during the return flight from Seville to Madrid after the game, a shirt with the number 75 for his number of games, and his name, and posed with the coach Luis Enrique, captain Sergio Busquets, and the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales.

“I did not expect this shirt and I am proud to be here with all of you, I hope there will be many more and there is no better way to celebrate it than a victory like today. This group is magnificent and I am sure that we are going to do great things & rdquor;Alba said to her teammates after receiving the shirt.

El de l’Hospitalet debuted with the Spanish team against Scotland on October 11, 2010, 11 years ago in Alicante.

✈️ A HIGH TRIBUTE !! 👕 @JordiAlba received a t-shirt in full flight from Seville as a tribute to his 7⃣5⃣ matches with @SeFutbol from the president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales. 🗣️ Alba: “It is a great pride to be with this team.” # SomosEspaña # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/fSqoxLCdvs – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) June 24, 2021

Rubiales, for his part, joked saying that “you are not the first player to reach 75 games with Spain, but the first to receive the shirt at 10,000 meters high”.