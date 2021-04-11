The national spokesperson for Ciudadanos, Melisa Rodríguez, leaves the party and politics

The former deputy and, until now, deputy spokesperson for Ciudadanos, Melisa Rodriguez, has announced this Friday through his personal account on Twitter that he is leaving his position within the party and that, in addition, he is leaving politics, alluding to “reasons of a personal nature”.

In the letter shared on the social network, Rodríguez has transferred that, “on February 13,” communicated to Arrimadas his “will to leave the Executive”. “Now that a new team begins to work in the Executive, it is time to formalize the decision to step aside and transfer a lot of strength to colleagues who assume new responsibilities, “he said.

Also wanted to thank the current party leader, Inés Arrimadas, and Albert Rivera, “for teaching me that it is an honor to be able to dedicate oneself to citizenship”, and attributes the decision to “reasons of a personal nature”, adding that, in his view, politics “is not a profession, but a dedication for a time“, which, in his case, he has done for almost six years.

The former deputy has also thanked “the love and dedication” to the voters, organic and institutional positions and the youth of the party. “Spain has a lot, a lot of young talent. You just need to listen to them and offer them opportunities, “he said.

Finally, Rodríguez has pointed out that he continues to think “that Spain needs Citizens, a party with a liberal, clean and reformist center capable of printing the wisdom and sense of the state that we so badly need. So I will continue to defend my ideals as one more grassroots affiliate“.

