The National Secretariat for Science and Technology of Uruguay will visit the Basque Country to learn about its health R & D & i

A Delegation of the National Secretariat for Science and Technology of the Presidency of the Republic of Uruguay visit Euskadi on October 17 to learn about the work carried out in the Basque Country on health R & D & i.

The delegation will be received at the BIOEF headquarters (BEC Tower, in Barakaldo) by Iñaki Gutiérrez-Ibarluzea, director of Organizational Innovation and Management at BIOEF. The delegation will learn about BIOEF’s lines of action and specifically the processes and actions in everything related to the enhancement of knowledge and technology transfer.

For the healthcare system, the valuation and transfer of knowledge and technology contributes to its sustainability and to the benefit of patients by using new solutions that offer a better response to any need. In this sense, the Basque public health system has adopted an innovation management model that aims to extract the maximum impact from the creativity of its professionals. BIOEF accompanies the health system professionals on the journey to convert an idea or the result of years of research with development potential into an innovation that improves health results.

The Basque Foundation for Health Innovation and Research -BIOEF- is the instrument created by the Health Department to promote innovation and research in the health system of the Basque Country. The Foundation also constitutes a framework for collaboration, cooperation and communication between the different sectors involved in health research and innovation at the different regional, state and international levels.

BIOEF helps to base health and intersectoral programs and policies, to make the Health System more competitive and quality, and contribute to the generation of wealth and socioeconomic development in the Basque Country.

ABOUT THE DELEGATION

The visit is part of a mission supported by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) with the aim of revealing experiences related to the incorporation of highly qualified resources into the production and service system.

The delegation will begin the visit in Madrid with meetings at the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, the State Research Agency, CDTI, Cote, Madrid + Foundation and CSIC. Later, the delegation will go to Catalonia and Barcelona, ​​specifically, to meet at CERCA, Polytechnic University of Catalonia, among other institutions, and to the Basque Country where they will meet with the Orkestra Institute, the University of Mondragón and the Basque Government.