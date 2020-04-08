The music industry is one of the most affected by the coronavirus worldwide. We know that today all artists are having a difficult time not having the possibility of sharing their music live, this being one of the main sources of income they have. However, people who work behind familiar faces are also suffering the serious consequences of the world being paralyzed. It is just for that, that The National launched a new weekly series of archive concerts with which it intends to raise money for its entire touring team.

A week ago, The National announced the relaunch of High Violet’s 10th anniversary. There they shared archive footage of their 2010 concert in Brooklyn. But now it’s just become part of a weekly community event for the band. In the announcement they made via twitter, The National said it will launch content from “Our vaults, classic live sets or some images not seen or rarely seen to spend time at home” every Monday at 16:00 in Mexico City.

All videos of their releases will be broadcast on YouTube. So if you are a fan of sibling pairs and Matt Berninger, turn on your notifications so you don’t miss a thing.

“Our team is the soul of our tour and has become a family through the many years that we have worked together,” the band wrote at the fundraiser. “If you are enjoying these concerts and would like to continue supporting, you can donate here”. Also, as true good friends, all proceeds from merchandise sales through The National’s website and its exclusive Cherry Tree member store are being redirected to the entire gang team. For now, here you can win this concert from the distant 2013 at the Hurracaine Festival: