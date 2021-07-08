the National Police will incorporate facial data into the electronic DNI through a new biometric system

The electronic National Identity Document (DNIe) will incorporate in the coming months facial biometric data of citizens as a certified recognition mechanism, according to the tender announcement published today by the General Directorate of the Police in the Official State Gazette (BOE) to contract a new automatic biometric digital identity system for civilian documentation applications.

The text of the tender indicates that this new system will have the objective of “incorporating the capabilities of identification and biometric verification to the issuance processes of the DNIe and the electronic passport. of a mechanism that allows the identification of Spanish citizens through their facial and fingerprint biometric characteristics”.

Until now, the DNIe incorporates a series of digitized personal information to certify the identity of its owner, such as personal data, digitized signature, digitized fingerprint or photograph. Nevertheless, the latter only serves for the moment for officials to manually recognize the citizen. The new system will obtain biometric data from that photograph to be able to automatically identify the person by their facial features without the need for human mediation.

Until now, the biometric identification system of the National Police for civil documentation has been based on fingerprints, which, once digitized, were stored locally. However, the document specifies that the improvement of recognition procedures based on the private cloud and the interoperability capacity of biometric systems They will allow them to incorporate multimodal fusion methods – facial and finger images – to civil identification processes. Likewise, it points out that the decreasing price of commercial cloud services makes it more efficient to outsource this task than to develop it internally.

The new biometric recognition system must be implemented on a commercial cloud “of the highest quality and efficiency, and will be composed of the software and hardware necessary for the use of an unlimited number of users”, specifies the document. The Ministry of the Interior offers companies a contract worth 5,368,000 euros, taxes included, for a period of approximately one and a half years, since the works foreseen in the call cover until December 1, 2022. However, the document emphasizes that the execution period to implement the base of the system is 6 months.

Given this execution period and the submission of offers for the tender, until next August 10, the new biometric identification system should be in place by mid-2022But it is likely not fully operational for citizens until at least 2023.

The tendered system will have to include identification and verification software for consulting images, biometric fusion programs for searches when biometric indicators are inconclusive alone, database tools and service provision for the correct operation of the system and the hardware necessary for its operation.