The National Police has issued a recommendation through social networks to prevent Whatsapp users The unwary fall into the network of scammers.

Specifically, they warn of a practice that consists of receiving a sms with a code, allegedly from WhatsApp, which has not been requested. If the user agrees to the request and returns the code to the sender, he will lose control of his mobile.

“No way! They want to steal your account“, warns the police so that it does not bite into the timpo.

You haven’t lost your mobile 📱 but … 1º) #WhatsApp sends you a #SMS with a code that you have not requested 2º) The smart person on duty asks you to forward it to him NO WAY! They want to steal your account # nopiques pic.twitter.com/4gckosiriB – National Police (@policia) February 14, 2020

This alert is part of the #nopiques campaign with which the Police intend to alert of the most frequent frauds, scams and hoaxes that circulate on the Internet and with which it tries to deceive thousands of people.

Precisely, a few days ago the Civil Guard already issued a similar alert warning that messages had been detected requesting the forwarding of a 6-digit code that is actually a “verification code for the installation” with which control of the device.

Have you received an SMS like this? DO NOT ANSWER IT !!! It is the message with the verification code for the installation. If you provide it to a third party, it will control your account on their device and with it, access to all your groups and contacts # NoPiqueshttps: //t.co/mkiaDcUvyK pic.twitter.com/WQ1dW8H7gK – Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) February 11, 2020

How to avoid being scammed

To avoid becoming a victim of fraud, scam or deception, the Police recommend using common sense and “rational mistrust” when faced with “incredibly good” offers or messages from Unknown sources or not to trust the bargains and investigate on the Net to compare and discover possible pitfalls. It is recommended to always carry out economic transactions through secure platforms and not to trust that the interlocutor via online is who he claims to be even if he comes from the social profile of a friend, since he may have been supplanted by a virus.

They should be taken precautions if missed calls are received from a high-rate telephone (905 …, for example) or a normal phone, but that refers you to an 80 …). It should be borne in mind that those alleged job offers that require a prior financial outlay are, almost never, real and hide a deception or lucrative desire at the expense of those seeking employment, so it is worth investigating the phone or characteristics on the Internet of the ad.

The citizens they should not answer or fill out forms of any kind If you receive a message requesting the update of the bank, card or account details. Regarding computer equipment, smartphones and tablets, it is advisable to protect them using official programs and updating the operating system to avoid the installation of viruses, Trojans, worms or spyware.

The Social Networks Group reminds of the importance of not believing or spreading messages that do not come directly from official sources and asking the rest not to be given any credibility.

