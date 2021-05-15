The National Lottery leaves thousands of euros in nine provinces

This Saturday’s National Lottery has brought luck to a total of nine provinces, which have been awarded the main prizes of this draw.

The first prize, from 600,000 euros to the number, has played in five provinces in total, specifically in the towns of Touro (A Coruña), Girona, Vilanova de Bellpuig (Lleida), Madrid Y Santa Cruz of Tenerife.

For their part, the tenth winners of the second prize -from 120,000 euros to the number- have been sold in five other provinces, has reported Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

Specifically, the tickets awarded with this award have been sold in Avila boat (Ávila), Vigo (Pontevedra), Peñaranda de Bracamonte (Salamanca), Valencia and through the official Internet channel of Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

The National Lottery draw is one of the games of chance what better reception do they have in Spain. You can get a ticket for 3 euros in the draw on Thursday. On ordinary Saturdays the price increases to 6 euros; On special Saturdays it is charged at 12 euros and up to 15 or 20 for extraordinary draws.