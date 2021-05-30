The National Lottery leaves thousands of euros in fourteen provinces

The National lottery this Saturday has been very distributed by bringing luck to a total of fourteen provinces Spanish, where they have played the main prizes of this draw.

The first prize, endowed with 600,000 euros to the number, has been distributed among 21 municipalities in thirteen provinces, has reported Lotteries and State Betting in a note.

Specifically, tenths of the winning number have been sold in administrations of the towns of Ávila, Badalona (Barcelona), Barcelona, ​​Canet de Mar (Barcelona), Bilbao (Vizcaya), Arrecife (Las Palmas), Cruce de Arinaga (Las Palmas), San Andrés del Rabanedo (León ), Sort (Lleida), Aranjuez (Madrid), Arganda del Rey (Madrid), Colmenar Viejo (Madrid), Madrid, Pamplona (Navarra), Velilla del Río Carrión (Palencia), Las Galletas (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), La Lantejuela (Seville), Mislata (Valencia), Valencia, Xirivella (Valencia) and Valladolid.

For his part, second prize, from 120,000 euros to the number, has played in two Spanish provinces.

Specifically, the winning tickets have been sold in Lottery administrations of Huesca Y Madrid capital.

The National Lottery draw is one of the games of chance that better reception they have in Spain. You can get a ticket for 3 euros in Thursday’s draw. On ordinary Saturdays the price increases to 6 euros; On special Saturdays it is charged at 12 euros and up to 15 or 20 for extraordinary draws.