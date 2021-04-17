The National Lottery leaves thousands of euros in four Spanish provinces

The National lottery this Saturday has brought luck to a total of four provinces Spanish, where they have played the main prizes of the draw.

The first prize, from 600,000 euros to the number, has been sold in three provinces.

Specifically, it has been distributed in lottery administrations of Chiclana de la Frontera (Cádiz), Baena (Córdoba) and Madrid, in this case through the official channel on the internet of State Lotteries and Gambling.

For his part, second prize, of 120,000 euros to the number, has been sold entirely in the administration of Loterías nº 1 of the town of Herrera (Seville).

The National Lottery draw, which is held on Thursdays and Saturdays, is one of the most popular in Spain. You can get a ticket for 3 euros in Thursday’s draw. On ordinary Saturdays the price increases to 6 euros; On special Saturdays it is charged at 12 euros and up to 15 or 20 for extraordinary draws.