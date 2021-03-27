The National Lottery leaves thousands of euros in four provinces

The National Lottery has brought luck to a total of four provinces, where the biggest prizes of the raffle held this Saturday have been distributed.

Thus, the first prize – endowed with 600,000 euros to the number – has played in three provinces: Ávila, Madrid and Murcia.

Specifically, the winning tickets have been sold in the towns of Arevalo (Ávila), Alcobendas (Madrid) and Abarán (Murcia), has reported State Lotteries and Betting in a note.

For his part, second prize -from 120,000 euros to the number- has been distributed entirely in Valencia city, specifically, in administration number 56.

The National Lottery draw is one of the best-received games of chance in Spain. You can get a ticket for 3 euros in Thursday’s draw. On ordinary Saturdays the price increases to 6 euros; On special Saturdays it is charged at 12 euros and up to 15 or 20 for extraordinary draws.