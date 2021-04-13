The National Library apologizes after being accused of “trampling” and catalanizing Valencian authors

The National Library of Spain (BNE) he regretted this Tuesday “the discomfort caused to all those who have perceived any type of discrimination related to the exhibition The light of the Middle Ages in Catalan literature”, after classifying Valencian authors as Catalan.

In a thread on its official Twitter account, the institution has assured that the objective of the exhibition, open since February 19 and that can be visited until May 22, had been to show works “whose textual base reflects the vernacular languages used in the former territories of the Crown of Aragon, with special emphasis on Catalan “.

The popular group in the Senate had demanded, hours before, a rectification Through a question registered in the Upper House by senators of the Valencian Community.

We regret the discomfort caused to all those who have perceived any type of discrimination related to the exhibition of illuminated manuscripts, whose objective is to show works in the vernacular languages ​​used in the former territories of the Crown of Aragon. pic.twitter.com/1jEX61nBQt – National Library of Spain (@BNE_biblioteca) April 13, 2021

From the National Library they point out that the exhibition refers to the languages ​​spoken in the territory during that historical period and that together with authors born in Girona, such as Francesc Eiximenis, “There is a very important list of writers from the Crown of Aragon, territory where the writings of Bernat Metge or Sister Isabel de Villena influence other areas of culture “.

“References to the different vernacular languages ​​spoken in the territory is a constant in the exhibition “, maintains the National Library, which emphasizes the fact that the exhibition “aims to highlight the existence of a set of illuminated manuscripts whose common denominator is the use of the vernacular languages ​​of the Crown of Aragon.”

Previously, the popular group in the Senate had demanded a rectification from the National Library since “most of the writings included are from the Valencian literature of Valencian writers”, like Jaume Roig and Joanot Martorell.

In their brief before the Upper House, the senators of the PP for the Valencian Community had requested a correction in the name of the exhibition “to adapt to reality”, while they had requested that this exhibition be called The light of the Middle Ages in Valencian literature.

In the exhibition, according to the Popular Party after an information from ESdiario, also Jaume Roig appear, writer of the Llibre de les dones, or Joanot Martorell, author of Tirant lo Blanc, “classic Valencian writers who forged what is known as the Golden Age of Valencian letters”, they add from the PP.

Therefore, from the popular group they had demanded that the Government respect “one of the signs of its own identity and most relevant of the Valencians “, in reference to the Valencian language,” called Valencian for centuries and being the current official name collected both in the Valencian Statute of Autonomy and in the Constitution “.

Similarly, they had asked that “stop trampling Valencians” considering them, in his opinion, “second class Catalans” and not “first class Valencians”.