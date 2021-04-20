The national incidence stops growing and Health reports 7,486 cases and 114 deaths

The incidence of the coronavirus stops growing for a day after two recent strong rises. Health has reported 7,486 positives and 114 deaths on Tuesday, with the stable incidence data in 230 cases, just a few tenths more than on Monday.

However, the outlook is worse at the territorial level. There are already nine areas at extreme risk, with the ‘entry’ of La Rioja over 250 infected over 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days (254 mark). Along with this are the Basque Country (429), Navarra (426), Madrid (403), Aragon (269), Andalusia (259), Catalonia (254) and the cities of Melilla (498) and Ceuta (419).

The positives recognized by official statistics are 3,435,840 since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,526 of them occurred in the last 24 hours. Madrid, with almost 2,000 recent cases, is the main source of transmission, as it has been for months.

106,000 fewer people in Spain in 2020

In the last seven days, the balance confirms 277 deaths from covid, bringing the total to 77,216. Madrid (61) and Andalusia (56) are the points with the most fatalities in the week. The data comes on the same day that the National Institute of Statistics has confirmed that Spain closed 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, with a fall of 106,000 people in the total population, although it does not specify all the causes. Of this decline, almost 80,000 were Spanish, while just over 26,000 were foreign citizens.

Yesterday, the ministry confirmed a very strong increase in incidence, which gained 17 points over the weekend after registering 21,071 cases and 121 deaths. However, the numbers of positives and deaths were slightly lower than those of the previous week. Fernando Simón spoke of a certain & ldquo …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.