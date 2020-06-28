(Photo: Courtesy SEDENA)

The Secretary of National Defense reported the seizure of 19,266 fentanyl pills, with the equivalent value of 8,885,479 pesos, to two women who traveled in a passenger bus from Nayarit to Tijuana, Baja California.

Army elements commissioned at the security post in the municipality of Tecate carried out an inspection of a passenger bus from Tepic, Nayarit, bound for Tijuana, where they detected that the women were nervous.

When performing a review, they found four Plastic bags that were hidden under their clothing and attached to the body, in which they transported the pills.

(Photo: Courtesy SEDENA)

The insured would be equivalent to $ 8’885,479.20, which affects the activities of criminal organizations, the agency said.

The detainees, as well as the seized, were put at the disposal of the corresponding authorities, pending the chemical opinion.

The National Guard has seized 64% of fentanyl this year, when in recent months it has become one of the drugs in greatest demand due to the health emergency due to covid-19.

(Photo: Courtesy SEDENA)

A comparison of the seizures carried out and reported publicly by the different security forces of the country, in the last year indicates that of 37 reported assurances For the communication areas of SEDENA, SEMAR, FGR and GN, it is the youngest security corporation that has carried out 24, two of them in conjunction with the Army and with the FGR, each.

This means that in just six months, which includes the period of health contingency in which the borders have been closed and with this the transfer of precursors and synthetic drugs made with them has been affected, GN seized 48,679 pills, 78 vials and 69.7 kilos of the product.

Places with « a quiet life »: this is what fentanyl production centers are in Mexico

The Jalisco Nueva Generación and Sinaloa cartels have drawn 13 routes to traffic fentanyl, mixed with other drugs such as cocaine and heroin to generate greater addiction, from the center and west of the country to the southern United States.

(Photo: Courtesy SEDENA)

A report identifies the Mexico City, State of Mexico, Puebla, Michoacán, Jalisco, Querétaro, Morelos, Nayarit, Sinaloa, Durango, Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sonora as shipping points for the opioid, which is sold as a false painkiller, destined for Tijuana, where it is concentrated to introduce it to California.

Some areas of action of the CJNG are in the states of Jalisco, Nayarit, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Veracruz and a part of Zacatecas, although its criminal power has spread across 22 of the 32 states of the Republic.

In Sinaloa and the Golden Triangle, a heroin production area in the north of the country, the Sinaloa Cartel continues to be the main criminal actor. El Chapo’s relatives and other leaders such as Ismael Zambada García, alias el Mayo, continue to be active and dominate drug trafficking in their territories.

The border with the United States, specifically Tijuana, Baja California, has become one of the most conflictive areas of the country and at the same time key to the economy of organized crime through the transfer of synthetic narcotic drugs to the American Union.

There, the Jalisco Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel are the criminal actors vying for control.

To dispute control of this city from the Sinaloa Cartel, the CJNG allied with remnants of the weakened Tijuana Cartel, forming a group called the Tijuana New Generation Cartel. However, until now they have not been able to win. The resources that the Sinaloa Cartel has, as well as its long presence in the city, have provided it with contacts, crucial information and even leverage with local authorities.

The DEA search form (Photo: DEA)

Fentanyl consumption is already a serious problem in northwestern Mexico

According to the information provided by the Wilson Center Washington D.C.Due to the increased use of fentanyl, the demand for heroin in Mexico has decreased, affecting opium producers.

This encourages the population to start migrating, since stop receiving the profits they used to receive from heroin trafficking, which fluctuate between 6,000 and 8,000 pesos (that is, between $ 315-415).

The same center indicates that states such as Guerrero, Nayarit and Oaxaca, as well as areas such as the Golden Triangle to which Sinaloa, Durango and Chihuahua belong they depend economically on this type of illegal activities, to which opium contributed an increase in 2017 of approximately 19 billion pesos (one billion dollars), almost triple the legal agricultural production from all over the state of Guerrero.

Mexican drug cartels are manufacturing massive amounts of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl (Photo: DEA.gov)

However the organized crime is customizable and if the sale of fentanyl prevails, they could increase its incidence in other markets such as the illegal logging, illegal mining and even the production of synthetic drugs.

A report headed by the National Institute of Psychiatry of Mexico and Prevencasa published in the scientific journal Addiction At the end of 2019, he analyzed the illegal use of fentanyl, reporting it as an addiction mortal.

Users who buy it have no idea that being a synthetic cutting drug, when injected into the veins, a Opioid much stronger than heroin.

Fentanyl, a synthetic drug, is one of the leading causes of death in the US (Photo: Special)

However, drug cartels have found that it is cheaper and easier to produce, unlike poppy that involves a process that involves more labor in cultivation and processing to turn it into heroin. Therefore, the study published in Addiction revealed that users who consume heroin do not know that 94% of that white powder actually contains fentanyl.

The above points to high overdose rate that have occurred in periods of only six months in border cities such as Tijuana. On the matter, an investigation by Univisión Investiga recently documented the existence of clandestine laboratories in which fentanyl is produced, which have settled in places that suppose a calm life and free of problems related to organized crime.

