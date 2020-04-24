The dissemination on social networks of a photograph of elements of the National Guard and members of the Valencia Ávila family, identified by the fuel theft and drug trafficking in Puebla, he raised suspicions and sowed great suspicions about the relationship between the institution and the entity’s organized crime.

The controversy was resolved this Friday by the head of the National Guard, Luis Rodríguez Bucio, who assured that the troops were in the Puebla and Veracruz area, when they held a meeting with the clan, publicly designated as organized crime.

“A group of elements of the National Guard who have to supervise the rest of the deployed personnel, were reviewing in the Veracruz and Puebla area, and at some point on their return they stopped to eat at a restaurant. After seeing the photos of who they had met, an investigation was launched by the Internal Affairs unit itself. ”

“At some point, the sanction that corresponds to these personnel will have to be defined due to the action they had of meeting with people who are publicly related to organized crime groups. When it is concluded, we will also make known the sanction that is applied to these personnel” , ended.

Among the details, Rodríguez Bucio assured that the images were taken at the beginning of this week.

The snapshots that sparked a scandal were also denounced by the governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, who confirmed their veracity.

The accusations against the Valencia Ávila are old, but two years ago they found justification when the Attorney General of the Republic searched the address of the then municipal president of Venustiano Carranza, Rafael Valencia Martínez (2014-2018) and her five children. His wife, Ilse Lucía, was arrested for the crime of fuel theft.

During the search, the officers found six firearms, 50,000 liters of hydrocarbon of dubious origin, luxury vehicles and useful cartridges for weapons of different calibers.

At that time, the mayor’s couple and a housekeeper managed to get a federal judge to grant them to continue their criminal process in freedom with precautionary measures.

On April 16, the Secretary of State Public Security reported on the arrest of two people, one of them identified as José Luis Trejo Pérez, who served as Secretary of Public Security during the Rafael Valencia administration.

At the time of his capture, José Luis was carrying a .38 mm caliber weapon and 43 doses of cocaine. In addition, he was linked to acts of violence, including three homicides committed between 2015 and 2019.

The current municipal president of Venustiano Carranza, Vicente Valencia Ávila, came to office in the 2018 elections, led by the coalition formed by the PAN-PRD and Compromiso por Puebla; however, in the 2008-2011 period Vicente had already governed but due to the colors of the PRI.

His brother, Jorge Alejandro, was in charge of succeeding him in the period 2011-2014. At the end of his administration, it was the turn of another brother, Rafael Valencia Ávila, who continued with the cacicazgo until 2018.

Within the Valencia family, Patricia, sister of the councilors, also competed for a federal deputation; However, his luck was not the same as that of his brothers, as he lost the contest.