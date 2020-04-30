The National Gallery invited this Thursday to celebrate “online” the work of doctors, health professionals and caregivers through painting on May 12, date on the 200th anniversary of the birth of the renowned nurse Florence Nightingale.

The London museum invites its visitors to pay online tribute to the “extraordinary work” that these professionals carry out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on that date, International Nurses Day.

In a statement, the National Gallery also said it aims to “reflect the role that the arts can play in the well-being of people in these troubling times.”

“Art has the power to transform lives and can be a great source of comfort, hope and strength”, he noted in the note.

The gallery presents a list of paintings, in chronological order, with portraits in which there are references to doctors and other health professionals, who “underline the interesting synergy between the wisdom and therapeutic value of the arts and the knowledge of science.”

Among the canvases displayed by the museum are “Tobias and the Angel”, from Andrea del Verrocchio’s Workshop (1470-5), and “Los Santos Cosme and Damián y la Virgen”, fragment of a crucifixion scene (probably from around from 1470-80), a piece created for the altar of the Benedictine Abbey in Liseborn.

Also included are “The Physicist Giovanni Agostino de la Torre and his son, Niccolò”, by Lorenzo Lotto (1515-16); “Portrait of Girolamo Fracastoro”, by Titian (1528); “Portrait of Ludovicicus Nonnius”, by Peter Paul Rubens (from around 1627) and “Alexander and his doctor”, by Eustache Le Sueur (1648-9).

Other paintings are “Portrait of Cornelis van Someren”, by Aelbert Cuyp (1649), “Touch”, by Gonzales Coques (1661) and “Doctor Ralph Schomberg”, by Thomas Gainsborough (1770).

Caroline Campbell, the director of the Collections and Research department, stressed that the National Gallery “is here for everyone, both in the UK and beyond.”

“Our role now, as always, is to provide access to some of the best works of art in the world, to inspire and comfort people.” he pointed.

According to Campbell, the gallery’s paintings and programs “are helping citizens maintain good mental health” in these times of confinement due to the pandemic.

